ORLANDO, Fla. — Seaworld and Aquatica are expanding to seven days a week for the next few months.

Throughout the summer, SeaWorld and Aquatica were only open for five days. Then in August, SeaWorld added a sixth operating day to the week.

The closed days were part of coronavirus-related cleaning protocols.

Now both parks will be open seven days a week through October 5.

In addition, SeaWorld will be open Fridays through Sundays until 10 p.m. through Labor Day weekend, and the park's Craft Beer Festival will be open 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday from August 28 through September 20. The Craft Beer Festival is also available on Saturdays and Sundays.

To get into the park everyone, including Fun Card and annual passholders, must make reservations ahead of time. The parks are still limiting capacity to allow for physical distancing. Reservations can be made through the SeaWorld website.

SeaWorld says it also will continue its Flicks and Fireworks drive-in movie events on Fridays and Saturdays for the next few weeks, and on Sunday, Septe,ber 6 as well. Details on the movies being shown and to get tickets are also available on the SeaWorld website.

SeaWorld's parks were closed between March and June because of the pandemic. The company said attendance and revenue for that quarter plummeted 96 percent compared to the same quarter last year because of that.