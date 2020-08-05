FLORIDA — Retail juggernaut Walmart is teaming up with vaunted New York cinema tradition the Tribeca Film Fest to blast your boredom—and jump on a growing trend—with a series of drive-in movies to be shown across Florida and the nation.

A varied slate of classic and contemporary films curated by Tribeca will screen in Walmart parking lots for 320 shows in 26 states, beginning Aug. 14 and running through October.

Tickets are free, but patrons must reserve them online prior to the shows; parking lot will be socially distanced (which results in a limited number of tickets available for each show), and attendees will be asked to remain in their vehicles for the entirety of the movie. Need some popcorn or Jujubees to go with your silver-screen entertainment? No worries—Walmart will arrange for either pick-up or delivery of concessions, though no alcohol will be served or permitted.

Ticket reservations begin today, August 5 at 5 p.m. Gates open at 6 p.m. in each respective time zone, with the movies beginning at 7:30. Late entry will not be allowed.

While it hasn’t been determined exactly which film will screen at which show, here’s the list of flicks that have been announced as part of the series so far (more movies were listed by entertainment website Deadline, but they haven’t shown up on the official site yet):

Black Panther (PG-13)

E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial (PG)

Friday Night Lights (PG-13)

Ghostbusters (PG)

Space Jam (PG)

Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse (PG)

Spy Kids (PG)

The Wizard of Oz (PG)

Wonder Woman (PG-13)

What’s more, according to Deadline, each event will be hosted via recorded video by actor Drew Barrymore, who is also rumored to show up in person for a surprise appearance at one show. Celebrities Peter Berg, Jennifer Garner, LeBron James and Chrissy Metz will also reportedly make virtual or IRL appearances at various events.

Florida drive-in shows are listed in chronological order below. You can check out the entire nationwide schedule here.