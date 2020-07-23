NATIONWIDE - AMC Theatres, the largest movie theater chain, is pushing back the reopening of its U.S.-based movie theaters once again.





The company announced Thursday that it now plans to reopen its theaters in "mid to late August." Previously, the company's U.S. locations were prepping to reopen around July 30.



"This new timing reflects currently expected release dates for much anticipated blockbusters like Warner Bros.' Tenet and Disney's Mulan, as well as release dates for several other new movies coming to AMC's big screens," the company said in a news release.



Earlier in the week, Warner Bros. removed Tenet from its release calendar and has yet to announce a new date. Mulan is still scheduled to be released August 21, but Disney could delayed it again as well.



The change comes as coronavirus cases surge in states like California, Florida, and Texas. And in many states across the country, indoor movie theaters have yet to reopen due to regulations and safety concerns.