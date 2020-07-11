A new pop-up-style drive-in theater opened Friday night in Henrietta.

Milestone Movies welcomed its first parking lot of cars.

The new drive-in will incorporate the New York state and CDC guidelines, ensuring everyone can enjoy the movies without having to worry about COVID-19.

Guests buy tickets and concessions by text, food is then delivered to their car. They are also encouraged to remain in their vehicle.

"Everybody loves movies, it's unfortunate what's happening with theatres right now so this is kind of — not to take that place — but to fill a void and give people something fun to do for the summer," said co-owners Bernard Birnbaum and Josh Weitz.

Movies will be themed based on milestones.

Friday's movies were 25 years old to celebrate the company's 25th anniversary.

You can catch the drive-in Thursday, Friday, and Saturday through the end of October.