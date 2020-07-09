ORLANDO, Fla. — Whether you're there to check out its famous gardens or just to take an afternoon stroll, any visit to Leu Gardens in Orlando should prove simply unforgettable. Here's five things to know about one of Orlando's most scenic treasures:

Leu Gardens is a Botanical Garden located in the heart of the City Beautiful. Originally an estate it was donated to the city back in 1961 by a wealthy resident, Harry P. Leu. Now Leu Gardens boast an array of unique botanical gardens you can walk through, from their rose garden, to the buttery and herb garden, to the idea gardens, that allow you to see how different plants are grown and what types you can cultivate in your own backyard. Leu Gardens also recently opened the historic home on the property for guided tours. They are limiting the amount of people allowed on the tours though for social distancing purposes. There are requirements to enter the gardens, they ask that you maintain 6 feet of distance from others, and all guests must wear a face covering while at the gardens. For more information, be sure to check out their website, https://www.leugardens.org/ and watch the video above!