ORLANDO, Fla. — With many places canceling their fireworks shows, SeaWorld is doing the opposite by hosting three nights of fireworks for the Fourth of July weekend.

The theme park's new "Light Up the Sky" show will take place July 3, 4 and 5.

"The new show will pay tribute to shows of summers past with a high-energy musical score, towering flames, and dazzling pyrotechnics," SeaWorld said in a blog post.

SeaWorld said it added more dates for the holiday spectacular in order to spread out crowds. To help with physical distancing, the park has set up additional viewing locations for visitors to watch the show.

"Guest safety is our foremost priority and to be able (to) maintain safe physical distancing while still providing amazing vantage points of the fireworks presentation, we have re-configured the annual fireworks display to be viewable from multiple locations," park president Kyle Miller said in a new release.

SeaWorld said the top viewing locations are The Waterfront between Seafire Grill and Voyager's Smokehouse, Spice Mill Patio, Orca Encounter Pathway along the east shore of SeaWorld Lake, Bayside Pathway along the west shore of SeaWorld Lake, and Bayside Stadium.

The fireworks show is included with park admission, but due to capacity restrictions, visitors will need to make a reservation for the specific date just to enter the park.

SeaWorld reopened on June 11 with several health and safety measures in place, including face mask requirements, temperature screenings and reduced capacity.