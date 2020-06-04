The world's biggest movie theater chain is warning it may fall victim to the coronavirus pandemic

AMC theatres says it has "substantial doubt" it can remain in business in its current state.

The theater chain says it currently has enough money to reopen this summer or later, but they are not sure beyond that.

Right now, the company says it is basically not making any money.

AMC admits even if restrictions were lifted, its business would still face problems.

For instance, studios aren't releasing many new films right now, so there isn't a big draw to head to the movies.

There is one AMC in the Rochester area, in Webster on Empire Boulevard.