ORLANDO, Fla. — Entertainment venues and dinner shows are strategizing on how to reopen. But one long-running Orlando attraction is already announcing its plans and policies to make returning audiences as comfy as possible.

1. Pirates Dinner Adventure is touted as "the world's most interactive dinner show." Who would've thought that that "interactivity" would become a scary word because of a global pandemic?

So, in preparation for the next phase of openings, spokesperson Skyler Rankin told us about a few of the changes. For instance, upon arrival, “Now, we'll take guests directly to their seats after the photo is taken.” This, instead of filling up the lobby area for a pre-show.

2. Once guests are taken to their seats, they can order drinks and enjoy appetizers, which is a new addition. The theater's seating is sectioned off by colors, so the purple section, for instance, will be notified when they can go back out into the lobby/bar/gift shop area in order to prevent clumping.

3. During the show, pirates fly and swing over the audience. New procedures require them to be masked just until they get to the centrally-located ship to continue their performances. "You have more than a 30-foot distance between you and the cast members," Rankin said.

4. Rankin added, “Every spot in this theater has been disinfected every day.”