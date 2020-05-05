ORLANDO, Fla. — Celebrities and entertainers are not just using their fame to spread joy during the coronavirus pandemic , but they want to inspire too.

Checking in with Seinfeld’s John O’ Hurley

As we're all trying to occupy our minds with joy and fulfillment and productivity, we're also wondering what in the world Hollywood is up to, and particularly, our favorite personalities. So we nudged Seinfeld's John O'Hurley.

“It's very frustrating for an entertainer to be relocated to Skype,” he said, laughing, during our virtual chat this week.

What stillness means to O' Hurley

I follow O'Hurley on Facebook and replayed a recent video a few times, as it made me pause to reflect. So, I reached out to him and asked him to expound on his message regarding “stillness.”

“Stillness for me is part of the elements I've identified with as part of living an extraordinary life,” O'Hurley said. “I think you need to live in stillness to be aware of stillness.”

He added, “Most of the world misses the joys of the present moment.”

Self-motivation

O'Hurley had this to say about self-motivation:

“I'm lucky enough to be self-motivating. When things like this happen, I say to myself, How do I come up a winner?”

A bit later into our conversation, he expounds of the activities he's doing.

“I have a great number of books that I've been reading, the most important of which has been the biography of John Adams.”

His “Seinfeldian” monologues

Our “7th Most Extraordinary Man” also has a new part-time job, as of 3 weeks ago.

“You wanna talk about something coming out of nothing?” he said, smiling. “There is this program called Cameo... It allows celebrities to give shoutouts... I do these personalized J. Peterman monologues, which, of course, are mindless, pointless, and clueless... It's like I get to live my “Seinfeldian” monologues all over again, and I get to write new ones, which is a lot of fun for me!”

What’s next for O’Hurley?

O'Hurley is also known for his role in Spamalot on Broadway. Get this – he'd been planning on reviving it next year, but now thinks 2022 is more realistic.