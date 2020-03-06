POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Less than two days after he walked the high wire across Nicaragua’s Masaya volcano, Nik Wallenda announced his next major stunt.

Nik Wallenda completed volcano walk in just over 30 minutes

Sarasota native trains at his home

Wallenda plans to walk across Legoland's new Pirate Island Hotel on April 16 while using a balancing pole made out of legos.

He made history Wednesday night as he walked a one-inch wire more than 1,800 feet across an active volcano.

Wallenda said his walk over the Masaya volcano was his most challenging feat yet. It took nearly six years of planning and a crew of roughly 350 people to make it possible . He made it safely across the volcano in just over thirty minutes.

He trained for his latest death-defying stunt in the backyard of his Sarasota home. In addition to practicing with a gas mask and with his eyes closed to prepare for reduced visibility and poor conditions, he called the volcanic stunt an engineering nightmare as extreme heat affects the tension on the cables.