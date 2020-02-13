DAYTONA INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY, Fla. — With the Daytona 500 on deck for this weekend, we thought it best to take you on a trip through motor racing's history at the Motorsports Hall of Fame of America, located not too far from the home of the big race.

Here's five things to know about the museum:

The Motorsports Hall of Fame of America is actually right next to Daytona International Speedway Yes, there's lots of classic cars, but that's not all. The museum has everything from motorcycles to speedboats, as well as racing uniforms, autographs, and tons of memorabilia. In addition to the museum, you can book tours of the speedway and a different museum on site - to learn more, visit the Daytona International Speedway website. The Motorsports Hall of Fame of America is open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, visit them on the web.

For a preview of all you can see and experience at the Motorsports Hall of Fame of America, watch the video above!