A big renovation is now complete at the Yellow Brick Road Casino in Chittenango.

The Oneida Indian Nation cut the ribbon on the casino’s new multi-million-dollar entertainment space on Tuesday.

It's complete with a bowling center, golf swing suites, pool tables, and a sports book.

With this project now complete, the nation is already thinking about what comes next.

"We're still thinking things over, but the Lake House is next. That’s one thing about the OIN, we're not a business that's going to go away. We're going to be continually investing in the region and sharing our revenue with the region," said Oneida Indian Nation CEO Ray Halbritter.

The expansion at Yellow Brick Road is phase three of a construction project at the casino.