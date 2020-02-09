COCOA, Fla. — Hurricane Dorian may have canceled this gathering’s 2019 event, but the Space Coast Comic Con went on this weekend under the blue skies in Cocoa.

The sixth annual gathering brought crowds out to the Space Coast Convention Center.

It's touted as a morph of anime, sci-Fi, and comics for people of all ages and backgrounds.

There was a vast array of vendors selling items, entertaining performances, questions and answer panels, and artists.

This year's headliner was Gil Girard , who played the lead character in the late 1970's TV show Buck Rogers in the 25th Century, which was adapted from the comic strip that first appeared in 1928.

GEEKING OUT: @spacecoastcon celebrates six years this weekend. #HurricaneDorian delayed it to Feb 2020. Big crowds in costume, artists and more. Plus headliner @Gil_Gerard of Buck Rogers in the 25th Century fame. Yes, I am a huge fan. @MyNews13 #News13Brevard pic.twitter.com/WZs4GANPnc — Greg Pallone (@gpallone13) February 9, 2020

Girard says he loves interacting with fans — many of them happen to be astronauts.

“They are big fans of Buck Rogers. Every one of them has said that Buck Rogers is a show that caused them to want to be astronauts,” said Gil Girard.

“This is just a tight-knit group of people who just love to get together and show their wares, support the comic book industry,” said David Grace with the Space Coast Comic Con.

The Space Coast Comic Con is already gearing up for next February's event.