ORLANDO, Fla. — Does anything say Valentine's Day more than hashbrowns and eggs?

Waffle House has released its list of 2020 Valentine's Day dinner locations, with 15 stores in Florida taking part, including a location in Sanford, and stores in Lakeland, Brandon and Plant City.

Some 200 restaurants across the countryhave signed up to participate this year. The full list is available on the Waffle House website.

Valentine's dinner at Waffle House is much like any romantic dinner you expect — white tablecloth, reservations, dimmed lights, candles, and special menu items (at some locations). Jukeboxes will play songs for the occasion.

But there will still be waffles, and hashbrowns your way, and pie.

Reservations are required for dinner hours between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. and Waffle House says you should contact your local store to find available hours. They tend to go fast.

Here are the Florida locations.

BARTOW:

1530 N Broadway Ave. 863-535-9598

BRANDON:

1412 W. Brandon Blvd. 813-654-6375

CRESTVIEW:

3804 S Ferdon Blvd. 850-682-7173

LAKE CITY:

348 SW Baya Dr. 386-344-2365

LAKELAND:

3244 US HWY 98 N 863-688-8696

4210 Lakeland Hills Blvd. 863-683-2889

2312 Florida Ave. S 863-450-6828

MIDWAY:

2380 E Brickyard Rd. 904-450-2554

MILTON:

6558 Caroline St. 850-626-0514

NICEVILLE:

4575 FL-20 850-897-7373

PENSACOLA:

8010 Lavelle Way 850-944-2115

50 Bauer Rd. 850-287-5006

PLANT CITY:

1201 Townsgate Ct. 813-707-0190

SANFORD:

336 W Lake Mary Blvd. 407-451-8020

SEFFNER: