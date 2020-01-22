ORLANDO, Fla. — Korean boy band BTS announced Tuesday night that they will make a stop in Orlando during its 2020 worldwide tour.

BTS to make stop in Orlando for "Map of the Soul" tour

Show will be at Camping World Stadium on May 14

Tickets to the general public go on sale February 7

The global stars will perform at Camping World Stadium on May 14 as part of the band’s “Map of the Soul” tour.

Tickets for the highly anticipated show will open to the general public on Friday, February 7, at 3 p.m. through LiveNation .

According to Ticketmaster, members of BTS’ official fan club — dubbed the “Army” — get first pick of the tickets . They just have to register for the pre-sale before Sunday, February 2 at 10 p.m. ET.

JUST ANNOUNCED: @bts_bighit is coming to Camping World Stadium on May 14 on their #MapofTheSoulTour! #ARMY MEMBER PRESALE and General Verified Fan registration is now open until Sunday, Feb 2 at 10pm ET. Get more info at https://t.co/3K27fOwW3s for registration. #BTS #방탄소년단 pic.twitter.com/GEWGmfVuMw — CampingWorldStadium (@CWStadium) January 22, 2020

Visit Ticketmaster's website for more pre-sale information .

The tour kicks off in Seoul, South Korea on April 11. The North American leg of the tour begins on April 25 in Santa Clara, California.

The seven-member K-Pop group — made up of RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V and Jung Kook — will release their seventh studio album “Map of the Soul: 7,” the namesake of the world tour, on February 21.