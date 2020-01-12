MELBOURNE, Fla. — Knights, damsels, fairies, pirates and everything in between are taking over Wickham Park in Melbourne the next few weekends.

That's where the fifth annual Brevard Renaissance Fair is being held through February 2.

This year marks the biggest festival ever, with more than 100 vendors, 30 acts performing on nine different stages, and special concerts.

Organizers say it's a chance for families to 'unplug' from technology and soak in a time hundreds of years ago.

"It's not all electronics. You come for the fun and the games," said Peter Moolhuizen with the fair. "And we want you with all the troubles in the world, come through the gates, put your phones away, and step back in time and enjoy yourself."

The fair has themed weekends for pirates, fairies and fans of celtic lore. There's jousting, stage combat demonstrations, music, pirate shows, jugglers and acrobats, and more.