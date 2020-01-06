In the Chef's Kitchen, we head to Charann's Tavern in Tampa , which recently celebrated 50 years in business.

Cook Cory Goeser shows us how they put together "Charann's Cheesesteak — The Tampa Original." The restaurant offers eight pepper spice options for this iconic sandwich.

We highly suggest you head to Charann's Tavern and try it how they make it, but if you want to give it a go yourself, we've posted the recipe below:

Ingredients:

5 oz. portion of rib eye steak (trimmed, ground, rolled, and sliced)

2 slices premium Swiss/American-blend cheese

Hoagie roll

Tomato, 2 half-slices, freshly-cut

3 oz. grilled onion slices

Salt/pepper mix

Oregano

Directions:

Slice bread, but not all the way through

Grease grill, pan

Place rib eye on grill

Cook for two minutes, chopping

Flip and chop

Top with cheese

Lay sliced hoagie roll butterfly-style on top of cheese and steak

Press until melted

Remove from grill

Garnish with tomatoes and onion

Add choice of peppers, ranging from: Sweet bell pepper slices, Spicy bell pepper slices, Banana peppers, Crushed red pepper, Jalapenos, Habaneros or just pepper juice for a milder steak

Top with salt/pepper mix and oregano

Slice in half and enjoy hot.