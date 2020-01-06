In the Chef's Kitchen, we head to Charann's Tavern in Tampa, which recently celebrated 50 years in business.
Cook Cory Goeser shows us how they put together "Charann's Cheesesteak — The Tampa Original." The restaurant offers eight pepper spice options for this iconic sandwich.
We highly suggest you head to Charann's Tavern and try it how they make it, but if you want to give it a go yourself, we've posted the recipe below:
Ingredients:
- 5 oz. portion of rib eye steak (trimmed, ground, rolled, and sliced)
- 2 slices premium Swiss/American-blend cheese
- Hoagie roll
- Tomato, 2 half-slices, freshly-cut
- 3 oz. grilled onion slices
- Salt/pepper mix
- Oregano
Directions:
Slice bread, but not all the way through
Grease grill, pan
Place rib eye on grill
Cook for two minutes, chopping
Flip and chop
Top with cheese
Lay sliced hoagie roll butterfly-style on top of cheese and steak
Press until melted
Remove from grill
Garnish with tomatoes and onion
Add choice of peppers, ranging from: Sweet bell pepper slices, Spicy bell pepper slices, Banana peppers, Crushed red pepper, Jalapenos, Habaneros or just pepper juice for a milder steak
Top with salt/pepper mix and oregano
Slice in half and enjoy hot.