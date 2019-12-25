LAKE MARY, Fla. — Chef Ramon Tomasini, executive chef at F & D Kitchen + Bar in Lake Mary, was thinking about creating a coffee-flavored French Toast.

"When I started playing with the recipe and I started tasting it," he says, "I was like, this kind of tastes like tiramisu!"

And so it is born. Get ready - it's decadent, craveable, and even sinful.

Tiramisu Stuffed French Toast

Serves: 4-6

Filling

1 loaf sliced brioche bread

1 lb cream cheese

3 oz espresso

½ c brown butter

1 c powdered sugar

Batter

1 qt heavy cream

6 whole eggs

½ c milk

1 Tbsp ground cinnamon

½ tsp nutmeg

1 tsp bourbon infused vanilla

2 c white sugar or powdered sugar

Instructions:

1. Brown the butter in a small saucepan on medium heat, ensuring it doesn’t burn. Put aside.

2. Add cream cheese to a mixer on a slow speed until cream cheese is completely whipped. Add powdered sugar and shot of espresso and mix for about two minutes. Continue to mix and add the brown butter slowly.

3. With a rubber spatula, spread the filling on both slices of brioche, making sure to get all corners. Close it together like a sandwich.

4. Mix the batter ingredients together. Submerge the stuffed bread into the batter and carefully place it on a flat top or in a sauté pan on low heat. Cook until golden brown, for about two minutes.

5. Turn the heat up to medium and flip the French toast. Cook for two more minutes, watching to ensure it doesn’t get too dark.

6. Cut the French toast on the bias, creating four pieces. Sprinkle with powdered sugar and serve with maple syrup.