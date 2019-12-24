ORLANDO, Fla. — Don't freak out. You may not have finished your holiday shopping. So forget the shopping part and let's get crafty.

We talked to Laura Harland, one of the creative minds behind a few DIY ideas from Orlando Science Center :

1. Laura Harland, a science program specialist at OSC, has come up with a few gift ideas, like custom ribbons. Take a colorful magazine (perhaps themed to whatever your gift receiver enjoys) and cut the paper into 1-inch-wide strips. Fold them into a figure eight, about five of them. Start stacking and staple in the middle when done.

2. A stitched constellation card is another idea. "You can find printable constellations online," Harland says. Place it on top of a card and poke holes, outlining the constellation. Then grab a festive thread and backstitch. Use a silver marker to decorate. So if your friend or family member is a Taurus, for instance, they'll appreciate that you really are thinking of them with a custom gift.

3. Gift tags can be custom-made, too, especially if you cross-stitch on a cardboard tag. "It's a lot like pixel art."

4. Do you have a 3D printer? Then all of your problems are solved. A small snowflake ornament that you made "yourself" takes about 40 minutes to process. The Hive - A Makerspace at the Orlando Science Center has a heavy-duty 3D printer that you can play with during your visit.

5. Upcycled terrariums. Think Star Wars in a jar. Do you have an action figure and some planet-like rocks/soil? Boom.