NATIONWIDE — Pringles is releasing a chip inspired by the popular Adult Swim cartoon " Rick and Morty ."

"Rick and Morty" is a popular cartoon featured on Adult Swim

Special-edition flavored Pringles chip is tied to Super Bowl ads

The flavor is called "Pickle Rick," named after the vegetable reincarnation of the character Rick Sanchez, a wacky scientist who turns himself into a talking pickle.

Adult Swim will create an animated commercial for the new chip to air during the second quarter of the Super Bowl, which airs Sunday, February 2, 2020.

The special-edition chips will then be available in grocery stores nationwide in early February.