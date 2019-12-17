ORLANDO, Fla. — The Fox News sex abuse scandal is hitting the big screen with Bombshell, which has Oscar-winner Charlize Theron playing the role of Megyn Kelly, who, along with Gretchen Carlson, helped take down network top dog Roger Ailes.

1. Theron tells us she felt it would be better for her not to meet Megyn Kelly before portraying her. "You know, it's just research," she says. "You have to just be willing, and I, luckily, really like that research aspect of a film, and I know (director) Jay (Roach) likes it, too. So I knew between the two of us, we'd get a real kick out of this material, because so much of it is research-based."

2. Theron says she and Roach had very personal conversations when taking up the project. "I think a lot of the early conversations — of course because Jay is my friend — were very personal. I want to be as transparent to my director as possible so that he can watch for those things, because I do think that when too much of your personal opinions... it can get kind of muddy when it's not focused on the story that's in hand. So I think it became clear to us that we had to focus and compartmentalize on that 1 1/2 years at Fox."

3. Margot Robbie plays a fictitious character. She was quoted in Variety as saying that she wasn't expecting the film to hit home so closely with a lot of men, which she says has been amazing. I asked Roach for his opinion. "Once we made the film, and before, you can sense a lot of women have had to go through things like this. So for men to come up to me, and I know they've come up to Margot, too, and say, 'Wow, I thought I understood this, but until I watched,' especially that scene where Roger Ailes was harassing Kayla, played by Margot."

4. Theron and Roach say the film is an empathy machine, but they don't want audiences feeling like they're in a classroom learning a lesson. That's why the styling is snappy and slick.

5. Bombshell hits theaters nationwide December 20, but in Central Florida, a few theaters (Oviedo, Waterford Lakes, Disney Springs, for example) start showing it Thursday night.