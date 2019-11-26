KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Ice! is now open at the Gaylord Palms Resort in Kissimmee.

Artisans creating ice sculptures for Gaylord Palms' ICE! exhibit

The theme of this year's exhibit is The Polar Express

The exhibit will feature more than 10 scenes from the holiday film

The annual Christmas experience takes guests through a themed Christmas story, all carved in ice.

This year the attractions features around a dozen scenes from the film The Polar Express, created from more than 2 million pounds of ice. There are also two-story ice slides and a live ice-carving experience.

ICE! featuring The Polar Express is just one of the activities offered during the Christmas at Gaylord Palms event, which runs daily from November 25 to January 5, 2020.