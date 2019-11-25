ORLANDO, Fla. — The Castle is coming to Orlando.

White Castle is coming back to Florida

Company to make "special" announcement on Monday

New location could be at O-Town West near Disney World

White Castle, the 98-year-old burger chain officially announced Monday that it was bringing its first Florida shop in over 50 years to Orlando.

The company invited media outlets to an official event last week, and although it wouldn't confirm, the announcement led to speculation of an Orlando location.

Construction is expected to begin on the new location in April, at The Village at O-Town West, a mixed-use development under construction on Daryl Carter Parkway, near Orlando Premium Outlets at Vineland and the Disney area.

If all goes well, the company hopes to finish the location by late 2020, early 2021.

White Castle says the new store will be 4,500 square feet, among the company's biggest, and will be open 24 hours a day.

With the Orlando location, White Castle will have restaurants in 14 states.