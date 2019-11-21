ORLANDO, Fla. — Durmot Mulroney (My Best Friend's Wedding,"The Family Stone, About Schmidt) is the voice of "Blanket" in new animated film, "Cats." Here's what we learned about it:

1. "Blanket"

A cat named Blanket has long been living in a high-rise apartment in the city with his son, Cape. Cape decides to leave home to find the a cat's paradise. To find his son, Blanket must overcome his fear and survive the outside world.

"I think he's a single dad, too," Mulroney told Spectrum News. "And it was great fun for me to participate this way and play an animated cat."

2. A Film for Kids & Parents

"It's a really adventurous film with a lot of laughs," Mulroney said.

We asked him about any innuendos creators tend to sprinkle into animated movies, ones that give adults a chuckle and knowing nod.

"I don't think so. This one just plays pretty straight forward. But what is touching about it is you see a parent, maybe in this case, learning more from their kid than their kid's learning from him."

3. Voice Acting

As for the voice acting, "Some of this we did to picture that was already produced. That's one of the many ways you can make animation... I'm matching to picture... It's challenging, but super fun."

4. Other Projects

On television, Dermot currently has lead role in season 2 of Amazon’s "Hanna," the HBO series "The Righteous Gemstones" and "Old Story FKA Messiah" on Netflix.

5. Release

"Cats" is in select theaters January 24, 2020.