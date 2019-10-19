ORLANDO, Fla. The gloomy weather does not appear to be slowing down the 70,000 people that are expected to pack into downtown Orlando Saturday for the interactive arts festival called Immerse.

Organizers say they are ready for anything Mother Nature throws their way.

Cole NeSmith is the CEO of Creative City Project, which puts on Immerse.

"If we have to have a dance party in the middle of the street in the rain we're going to do it. We are artists and this thing just started by people doing what they could with what they had and that's all we can do. We can prepare all year long and then the weekend comes and it is what it is," NeSmith says.

NeSmith describes what the event is all about, which started Friday and continues Saturday.

He says, "Immerse is a performing and interactive event that platforms more than a thousand artists in the streets and public spaces of Downtown Orlando."

He is not worried one bit about the possible impact of tropical weather in the weekend forecast. The event started back in 2012.

"What started with me calling some friends and asking them to play their instruments on a street corner has now grown into something where we platform more than 150 arts organizations in the streets of the city," NeSmith adds.

Some drivers have complained to Spectrum News 13 about streets being closed in the area. Orange Avenue from Central Boulevard to West Anderson Street are closed for now and set to reopen on Sunday morning at 5 a.m.

NeSmith says, "Montreal has more than 10 festivals every year that welcome more than 10 million people and to welcome the world into our town requires all of us coming together to make that happen."