ORLANDO, Fla. — Hurricane Dorian took a big bite over the time Central Floridians could spend "magically dining".

Magical Dining Month extending through October 7

$35, prix-fixe, multi-course menu

Majority of the restaurants on board with the extension

That's why Visit Orlando has decided to extend Visit Orlando's Magical Dining program for another week.

The tourism agency announced Monday that Magical Dining will now run through October 7. A majority of the over 120 restaurants are on board with the extension, according to Visit Orlando, and information on the extension will soon be added to the Orlando Magical Dining website.

During Magical Dining, guests at participating restaurants can buy a multi-course prix fixe meal for $35 at some of the area's best restaurants, like The Osprey Tavern, Texas De Brazil, Luma on Park, Big Fin Seafood Kitchen, and Seasons 52.

Several of the major restaurants from the Disney and Universal areas are also on the list.

A $1 from each meal goes to National Alliance on Mental Illness Greater Orlando, and Lighthouse Central Florida.

For a full list of restaurants and menus, go to the Orlando Magical Dining Month website.