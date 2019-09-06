THE VILLAGES, Fla. — Ocala's own John Travolta had a rare movie premiere right here in Central Florida.

We caught up with Travolta to ask about his new film, "The Fanatic." We also asked about his thoughts on the Villages and what he likes in Ocala.

1. In “The Fanatic,” Travolta’s character (gasp!) doesn’t have swagger, believe it or not. His character, Moose, “is the ultimate man child,” he told our Allison Walker Torres at the film premiere in the Villages last month.

2. Travolta’s character becomes increasingly obsessed with a movie star. That movie star is played by Devon Sawa, the guy who played Stan in that Eminem video. The film is directed by Limp Bizkit frontman Fred Durst.

3. On the red carpet, we asked Travolta about The Villages: “This is the place to be and I only just recently discovered it,” he said. “Great shopping, great restaurants."

4. So where can you find Travolta in Ocala? “Marks is the best steakhouse in town.” (He totally digs the crab cakes).

5. “The Fanatic” opened in select theaters August 30.