HOLLYWOOD, Fla. — It's true, True Believers — your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man may have taken his last bow as part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Emphasis on "may."

Marvel Studios, Sony Pictures at odds over new film financing deal

Previous deal allowed character to appear in two MCU-connected films

Spider-Man: Far From Home now Sony Pictures' global ticket sales record-holder

Hollywood industry source Deadline first broke the story Tuesday that Disney and its subsidiary, Marvel Studios, and Sony Pictures were at an impasse in terms of negotiating a new deal for future Spider-Man films. The impasse, according to sources, was over how to split financing any future efforts.

According to Deadline's reporting, which Sony Pictures has not denied, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige will no longer produce future Spider-Man films due to the impasse. Feige has been a producer on the last two Spider-Man films, 2017's "Spider-Man: Homecoming" and 2019's "Spider-Man: Far From Home," the latter of which recently earned enough at the box office to eclipse the James Bond 007 action film "Skyfall" as Sony's all-time highest grossing film.

Feige has been credited as being the guiding hand that brought stability and profitability back to the Spider-Man franchise by firmly establishing the webslinger within Marvel Studios's successful Marvel Cinematic Universe. The character made his debut in a Marvel Studios film with 2016's "Captain America: Civil War," and in addition to the two solo films also appeared in 2018's "Avengers: Infinity War" and 2019's "Avengers: Endgame."

Prior to those last two Feige-produced Spider-Man films, the franchise appeared to be in a rut. 2012's "The Amazing Spider-Man," which rebooted the franchise after the Tobey Maguire-Sam Raimi trilogy of the 2000s, and its sequel, 2014's "The Amazing Spider-Man 2," both underperformed at the box office.

All boils down to money

Specifically, what's at issue is the financial split between the two studios in terms of future films.

Under the terms of the previous deal struck in 2015, Disney/Marvel made roughly 5 percent of first-dollar grosses and all merchandising revenue from Spider-Man films co-financed by the studios. What Marvel Studios wanted for future films was a 50/50 co-financing split.

Sony Pictures' executives reportedly balked at that proposal and the prospect of essentially sharing their most lucrative franchise. As a result, Feige and Marvel Studios will no longer be involved in the production or financing of future Spider-Man films. Perhaps more importantly to fans, however, the character will no longer appear in future MCU films.

On Wednesday, the studio released a statement saying they were "disappointed" about Feige's departure and pinning that decision on Disney:

"Much of today's news about Spider-Man has mischaracterized recent discussions about Kevin Feige's involvement in the franchise. We are disappointed, but respect Disney's decision not to have him continue as a lead producer of our next live action Spider-Man film. We hope this might change in the future, but understand that the many new responsibilities that Disney has given him — including all their newly added Marvel properties — do not allow time for him to work on IP they do not own. Kevin is terrific and we are grateful for his help and guidance and appreciate the path he has helped put us on, which we will continue."

As of late Tuesday, there were some Hollywood sources saying that negotiations were ongoing. Disney and Marvel Studios have yet to comment officially on the story.

Spider-Man star Tom Holland and director Jon Watts are reportedly working on two more Spider-Man films.