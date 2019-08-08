ORLANDO, Fla. — Art in schools doesn't have to be construction paper and glue and paint for an hour a day. In some Central Florida schools, it's made to inspire, encourage, and spark pride.

Public schools starts back up in Central Florida next week. We reached out on social media to see what art looks like in the schools around our area. We got an amazing response.

There are large, beautiful murals. Some allude to the schools' mascots, like the owl mosaic at Old Kings Elementary School in Flagler Beach, or the bear mural at Cypress Creek High School in Orlando.

Other murals are vast, fantastic pieces that can transport the viewer, like the murals in the media center of Avalon Elementary School in Orange County.

Much of the art is meant to keep students positive throughout the day.

Orlando blogger Dawn Meehan shared pictures of inspirational messages she and her daughter painted in the bathrooms of Freedom Middle School over the summer. She said the goal was to create "a positive culture and climate at school."

Artists from the Orlando art group WISP created an uplifting piece in the lobby of Oakshire Elementary School. It says "Believe you can and you're half way there." They'll be working with the students to design and paint another mural this fall.

Inspirational messages are also painted on the walls of Rymfire Elementary School in Palm Coast, featuring their roadrunner mascot.

Then there are schools who find creative ways to display student art. At Oak Ridge High School in Orlando, students paint ceiling tiles, which are display in the art rooms and the media center.

At Bay Meadow Meadows Elementary School, all of the students had a hand in a mosaic hanging on the wall. The art teacher Barbara Houser put it together using small squares designed by the students last year.

And at West Shore Junior/Senior high School in Melbourne, the senior classes each get to paint a portion of the gym wall. Students are also painting assigned parking spots to raise money for their senior class trip.

