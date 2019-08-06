NATIONAL. — Toni Morrison, the Noble Prize-winning author of such classics as Beloved and The Bluest Eye, has died.

Publishing house Alfred A. Knopf confirms Morrison died Monday night at Montefiore Medical Center in New York.

We are profoundly sad to report that Toni Morrison has died at the age of eighty-eight.



“We die. That may be the meaning of life. But we do language. That may be the measure of our lives.”



Born in Ohio in 1931, Morrison's 11 novels and role as editor while at Random House publishing company helped lift black literature into the mainstream.

Her novel Beloved won her a Pulitzer prize, sparked a trilogy, and was made into a movie starring Oprah Winfrey.

She won the Noble Prize for literature in 1993. In 2012, President Obama presented her with the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

“Toni Morrison’s working life was spent in the service of literature: writing books, reading books, editing books, teaching books," said Sonny Mehta, editor-in-chief at Alfred A. Knopf, in a statement published on Twitter. "I can think of few writers in American letters who wrote with more humanity or with more love for language than Toni.

“Her narratives and mesmerizing prose have made an indelible mark on our culture. Her novels command and demand our attention. They are canonical works, and more importantly, they are books that remain beloved by readers.”

Morrison was 88 years old.