ORLANDO, Fla. — We could soon learn more about Universal Orlando's future plans.

The theme park announced Friday that it will sharing "major news" at a invite-only media conference on Thursday, August 1.

Although details of what will be shared at the press conference weren't revealed, it's likely the announcement will be about Universal's expansion plans.

During an earnings call last year, Universal executives confirmed that it was looking to add another "gate," also known as a theme park in Florida.

Universal has 541 acres of undeveloped land just off Universal Boulevard, near the Orange County Convention Center. Permits filed with the state of Florida hint that the land could be used for the new theme park.

The resort recently opened Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure at Universal's Island of Adventure. And according to a recent earnings report, the theme parks have been thriving, with revenue up 7.5 percent.