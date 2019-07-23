ORLANDO, Fla. — Krispy Kreme is doubling-down on sugar with a sweet redesign that brings in new, indulgent menu items.

Expanded menu unveiled at new North Carolina store

Krispy expanding options to new, existing stores

Also adding mobile order pickup parking, delivery, more

Krispy Kreme unveiled a new location in North Carolina Tuesday that features a new menu, from a customizable doughnut menu to ice cream sandwiches made with doughnuts.

Guests will be able to build their own doughnuts, using five different glazes, 10 toppings and five drizzle flavors.

New milkshakes and scoop sandwiches will be made with original glazed doughnut infused ice cream and come in a variety of toppings. The scoop sandwiches involve a doughnut sliced in half and stuffed with a scoop of ice cream.

And the milkshake is topped with a mini glazed doughnut.

The new menu is part of a revamp that will see the company open 45 new shops in the United States in the next year, including a huge store in New York's Time Square.

While not every store will be as elaborate as the new one in North Carolina, Krispy Kreme will also remodel its existing stores as well.

Krispy Kreme says it also plans to add mobile order pickup parking, delivery and an expanded drive-thru and some of its stores.