ORLANDO, Fla. — The mascots are back in town.

The annual Mascot Games is underway Friday and Saturday at the Amway Center in Orlando.

At least two dozen mascots from college and professional sports teams compete in a variety of gladiator-like games to see who the top mascots in the world are.

Some of the mascots playing this year include Stuf the Magic Dragon for the Orlando Magic, UCF's Knightro, Thunderbug of the Tampa Bay Lightning, Benny the Bull for the Chicago Bulls, the New Jersey Devil, Blooper, the Atlanta Braves mascott, and Sebastian, the mascot for the University of Miami. A full list is on the Mascot Games website.

The event benefits New Hope for Kids, which helps children and families who are grieving for the loss of a loved one.

Friday's games start at 12:30 p.m. Saturday's games start at 1 p.m.

You can purchase tickets at the Amway Center Box Office.

To learn more about the Mascot Games, head to the Mascot Games Website.