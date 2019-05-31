KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Tucked away behind the new Margaritaville Resort is a wine company and garden that could make you smarter.

Island Grove Wine Company at Formosa Gardens gets fruit wines from the tiny town of Island Grove in North Central Florida.

Owner George Chen wants guests to belly up to the bar, and also, learn stuff about wine.

Here are five things to know about Island Grove Wine Company:

The event space and gardens is tucked away behind the new Margaritaville Resort community in Kissimmee. Their main location is in the tiny town of Island Grove in North Central Florida. Island Grove Wine Company at Formosa Gardens gets their fruit wines from the Island Grove. "The reason the wines are so good is they are the largest organic blueberry grower in the state of Florida,” owner George Chen told us. They have 16 different wine offerings so far, with more to come. Formosa Gardens has acres and acres of more than 15 kinds of fruit trees, edible flowers, herbs, and – inside - an observation beehive colony. "There's a tube behind the wall that allows the bees to exit and come in freely." The bistro features dishes that utilizes the fresh produce and flowers growing just outside the door. Upcoming events include: June 16 – Father’s Day, Low Country Shrimp Boil; June 21 – Disney Trivia Night; June 25 – Tuesday Tunes; June 27 – Tap Takeover (walking Tree); June 30 – Rose Soiree, Pride Brunch.

For directions, store hours, and to see all the different types of wine, head to the Island Grove Wine Company website.