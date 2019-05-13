NATIONWIDE — Doris Day, whose wholesome screen presence stood for a time of innocence in 1960s films, has died at age 97, her foundation says.

Her foundation says she died after getting pneumonia

She was known for innocent sex comedies, musicals

The Doris Day Animal Foundation confirmed Day, whose real name was Doris Mary Ann Kappelhoff, died early Monday at her Carmel Valley, Calif., home.

The foundation says in an emailed statement she was surrounded by close friends and "had been in excellent physical health for her age, until recently contracting a serious case of pneumonia."

She was known as a honey-voiced singer and actress whose film dramas, musicals and innocent sex comedies made her a top star in the 1950s and 1960s (such as "Pillow Talk" and "Move Over, Darling,") and among the most popular screen actresses in history.

Day's lilting voice, wholesome blond beauty and ultra-bright smile brought her a string of hits, first on records, later in Hollywood.

She celebrated her 97th birthday on April 3.