Peter Mayhew, the British actor best known for playing "Chewbacca" in the "Star Wars" films, has died. He was 74.

Mayhew passed away at his North Texas home on April 30. The actor's family shared the news on Mayhew's Twitter account on Thursday.

The family of Peter Mayhew, with deep love and sadness, regrets to share the news that Peter has passed away. He left us the evening of April 30, 2019 with his family by his side in his North Texas home. pic.twitter.com/YZ5VLyuK0u — Peter Mayhew (@TheWookieeRoars) May 2, 2019

Mayhew appeared in 1977's "Star Wars," 1980's "The Empire Strikes Back," 1983's "Return of the Jedi," 2005's "Revenge of the Sith," and 2015's "The Force Awakens." He also appeared in the 1978 made-for-television "Star Wars Holiday Special," and made many appearances at sci-fi conventions around the world.