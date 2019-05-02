Peter Mayhew, the British actor best known for playing "Chewbacca" in the "Star Wars" films, has died. He was 74.
Mayhew passed away at his North Texas home on April 30. The actor's family shared the news on Mayhew's Twitter account on Thursday.
Mayhew appeared in 1977's "Star Wars," 1980's "The Empire Strikes Back," 1983's "Return of the Jedi," 2005's "Revenge of the Sith," and 2015's "The Force Awakens." He also appeared in the 1978 made-for-television "Star Wars Holiday Special," and made many appearances at sci-fi conventions around the world.