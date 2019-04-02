DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Later this month, Daytona Lagoon will cut the ribbon on two new water slides, with one replacing an attraction damaged by Hurricane Irma.

The park announced Tuesday that its Shaka Halfpipe and Kraken's Revenge slides will be open in a symbolic "ribbon cutting" celebration on Friday, April 26 at 10 a.m.

Kraken's Revenge replaces Kraken's Quest, which was damaged when the hurricane hit Florida in 2017. The new ride is a four-lane racing slide that rises over 50 feet tall and includes a high-speed "time warp" tunnel.

The Shaka Halfpipe is a pendulum-style ride with a single or two-person inner tube, which slides up one end and down the other of a 50-foot half pipe.

The two new slides were part of a nearly $1.5 million renovation, most of which was completed in the off-season.

Daytona Lagoon's water park is already open most days 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Daytona Lagoon is located off A1A, near the Ocean Center.