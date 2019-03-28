TITUSVILLE, Fla. — The wildlife subjects really pop out in this mural we saw in Brevard County.

Titusville mural has a 3-D effect

Offers great photo opportunity

1 of several murals throughout Titusville

Spectrum News Photographer Jon Shaban spied this mural on the side of a building on South Hopkins Avenue in Titusville, so we checked it out.

The mural is called "Paddling Our Wildlife Paradise," and it's on the side of the Kayaks by Bo Outfitters shop.

The mural was painted by Florida artist Keith Goodson as part of an effort to bring murals to Titusville. It was paid for through contributors.

"It was painted to depict the Mosquito Lagoon and the paradise that we have out here," said Lyn Altiff, co-owner of Kayaks by Bo.

Goodson creates photo-realistic murals and paintings all over the world. In this piece, there are several animals that seem to be three-dimensional. Altiff says the manatee in particular is a great photo opportunity for visitors, because it's at person height. You can have fun with the 3-D effect.

Goodson also painted a mural on the North Brevard Historical Murseum in Titusville. And these are just two of several murals around the city. You can see a few more on the North Brevard Business Directory website.