ORLANDO, Fla. — The NBA Experience will open at Disney Springs on August 12, Disney World announced Monday night.
- Built on site previously occupied by DisneyQuest
- Indoor attraction will features interactive activities, retail store
The new attraction will feature 13 interactive activities designed to let visitors feel like a pro basketball player.
The activities--which will be spread across two floors--will include a slam dunk challenge, a shooting challenge, a way for visitors to measure their dribbling skills against the pros, trivia contests and more.
The NBA Experience will also feature leaderboards that display real-time states of the day's top performers.
A ticket to the attraction will grant visitors access to every activity, according to Disney. The activities can be done in any order, and visitors can return to each one multiple times.
In addition to the activities, the indoor attraction will feature a retail store selling NBA-themed merchandise.
The NBA Experience replaces DisneyQuest, which closed in 2017.
