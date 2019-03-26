WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Fans of The Lego Movie can now go inside a land inspired the film franchise.

New Legoland Florida attraction officially opens March 27

Expansion features 3 rides

New area also features dining location, gift shop

"The LEGO Movie World" at LEGOLAND Florida, which officially opens on Wednesday, is set in the fictional Bricksburg. It’s where visitors can meet Emmet and all his friends.

The expansion features three attractions: "Unikitty’s Disco Drop," "Masters of Flight," and "The Battle of Bricksburg."

At "Masters of Flight," riders enter a large building where they will board a “triple decker couch.” From there, they’ll turn to face a large screen and begin their flight, which take them through LEGO Movie locations like Pirate’s Cove. There’s even special effects, like wind and scents.

"The Battle of Bricksburg" is a water attraction, where riders use water cannons to fight off Duplo aliens.

For those who work up an appetite, the area features a dining location. Instead of Taco Tuesday, it’s "Taco Everyday." The shop sells a variety of tacos, including grilled chicken and brisket.

Elsewhere in the land, visitors can find the "Awesome Shop" (a gift shop filled with Lego Movie-themed merchandise), "Emmet’s Super Suite" (a character meet-and-greet area), and "Benny’s Playship" (a playground area).