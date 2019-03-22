ORLANDO, Fla. — "Jenny from the block" is throwing a birthday party at Amway Center in July, and we now know when the tickets go on sale.

Jennifer Lopez is bringing her "It's My Party" tour to Orlando on July 23. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 29, according to the Amway Center.

Lopez's birthday is July 24.

The tour starts June 7 in Los Angeles and ends June 25 in Miami.

The film and music star is keeping busy these days. She's making a film called Hustlers with stars Constance Wu, Keke Palmer, and Cardi B. She co-judges on the show World of Dance. And she recently got engaged to former Major League Baseball player Alex Rodriguez.