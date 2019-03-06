NATIONWIDE — Alex Trebek, the longtime host of the TV game show J eopardy! , has cancer.

Alex Trebek makes diagnosis announcement in YouTube video

Video address was posted to Jeopardy! social media accounts

Trebek wanted to be the one to inform fans about diagnosis

Trebek announced his stage 4 pancreatic cancer diagnosis Wednesday in a video on the Jeopardy! YouTube page.

"With the love and support of my family and friends and with the help of your prayers also, I plan to beat the low survival rate statistics for this disease," Trebek said.

"Truth told, I have to — because under the terms of my contract, I have to host Jeopardy! for three more years," he quipped. "So help me. Keep the faith, and we'll win."

Trebek said he made the video so that people do not see overblown or inaccurate reports in the media regarding his health.

5 Things to Know About Pancreatic Cancer

1. Pancreatic cancer is caused when cells in the pancreas, the organ that controls insulin production, start to grow out of control.

2. There are four stages of pancreatic cancer. The stages are used to determine the course of treatment. In the fourth stage, the cancer has spread to other organs, including the liver, lungs, or the lining of the abdominal cavity. It may also have spread to nearby lymph nodes, but it doesn't happen all the time.

3. Survival rates for cancer are based on the percentage of people who live a certain amount of time, usually five years. According to the American Cancer Society, the five-year relative survival rate for stage 4 pancreatic cancer is 3 percent.

4. According to the American Cancer Society , an estimated 56,770 people will be diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in 2019.

5. Pancreatic cancer accounts for about 3 percent of all cancers in the U.S. and about 7 percent of all cancer deaths, according to the ACS.