ORLANDO, Fla. — Luke Perry, an actor best known to fans of 90s TV series "Beverly Hills, 90210" as Dylan McKay, who found new fame on the series "Riverdale," has died.

Perry's publicist, Arnold Robinson, confirmed he died after suffering a stroke last week. He was 52.

Robinson says Perry's family and friends were with him when he died.

Perry became a Hollywood heartthrob along with Jason Priestley on "Beverly Hills, 90210," which ran from 1990 to 2000.

He also starred in projects as varied as "Another World," "Buffy the Vampire Slayer," "Spin City," "The Fifth Element," "Oz," and "Criminal Minds."

Most recently he appeared as Fred Andrews on The CW series "Riverdale."

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.

This is a developing story. Check back for the latest.