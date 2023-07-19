Wesleyan University will no longer allow legacy admissions that prioritize a potential student’s chance of acceptance based on a family member's prior attendance.

The decision comes almost three weeks after the Supreme Court struck down affirmative action



MIT, Johns Hopkins, Carnegie Mellon and Amherst have also terminated legacy admissions

The liberal arts school in Middletown, Conn., announced Wednesday that it is terminating the policy following last month’s Supreme Court decision to end affirmative action, which allowed colleges to favor minority applicants.

"As a highly selective university, Wesleyan University seeks exceptional students from a wide range of backgrounds and circumstances who will thrive at and enrich the Wesleyan community,” President Michael S. Roth said in a statement.

"An applicant’s connection to a Wesleyan graduate indicates little about that applicant’s ability to succeed at the university, meaning that legacy status has played a negligible role in our admissions process for many years," Roth continued.

He added that Wesleyan has “never fixated on a checked box indicating a student’s racial identification or family affiliations,” preferring instead to assess students holistically based on their college essay, high school record, letters of recommendation and community interaction.

The school joins the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Johns Hopkins University, Carnegie Mellon University and Amherst College, all of which have also terminated legacy admissions that have tended to favor students who are white and come from wealthy backgrounds.

Roth said Wesleyan is working to ensure diversity by recruiting students from different parts of the country, as well as community colleges and those who have served in the military.