Joshua Holsinger, 27, is on the autism spectrum and is now a graduate of Project Search, a nine-month intern program that pairs businesses and people with developmental disabilities, who learn career skills needed to enter the workforce.

"There are not even words to say how proud I am of him cause every day I am proud of him for everything he does," said Patti.

All three grads interned at UPMC Chautauqua, where Joshua did janitorial services, made beds in the ER and worked in food service.

"It's nice to see him just be an adult in this world because it's very, very hard sometimes. It's just encouraging to see him be such a grown-up man, knowing the difficulties that we have faced," Patti said.

The project is a collaboration between the hospital and The Resource Center, a service provider for people with disabilities.

Leaders say the program alleviates workforce barriers that exist in the community.

"So we want to continue to grow that and create these opportunities so that the businesses at large in our local community will consider offering employment opportunities to people that we're supporting through these programs," said Terri Johnson, director of employment and community-based services at The Resource Center.

"They are extremely hard working and have wonderful work ethics. I'm not even sure if they missed a day of work during this whole program and they're going to be such an asset to the community," said Kerry Mihalko, nutrition and food service director for UPMC Chautauqua.

It's icing on the cake to a program Joshua's mom is grateful for, as he can now actively look for a job.

"Cause now we know he has the skills. He has an idea of what he wants to do. And now it's our next step to being an extremely independent adult," said Patti.

The program resumes this Fall.