JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — At 41, Andrea Blew is working to advance her career in manufacturing.

"I'm moving forward with my life. Wanted to do something more than what I have," said Andrea.

She is one of only three students this semester in the Industrial Maintenance Technician, or ITM program, at SUNY JCC. It's a 10-week course where students learn how to troubleshoot and service machinery.

"'Oh, this part broke, okay, now we have to do this, this and this to fix it.' I've always loved to fix things," said Andrea.

"It's using your mind and it's using your problem-solving skills. This is a demand occupation not only throughout New York state but nationally," said Grant Umberger, director of workforce development at JCC.

That is why local manufacturers asked for the course, which program leaders call a short-term investment into a long-term career for students.

"And it helps them get into the workforce. It improves the community, but it also back-fills the shortage of workers that we have in this area, that's common in all sectors," said Grant.

It also helps fill gaps across the state, according to SUNY Chancellor John King during his recent campus visit and tour of JCC's Manufacturing Technology Institute.

He also stopped in to Andrea's class and says there are more jobs available than skilled people to fill them, which is why the class can open up new economic opportunities.

"It's critical that students have multiple access points to the skills they need. You see a renaissance in manufacturing throughout the country. In New York, we are growing in advanced manufacturing, and we have an opportunity to prepare folks for great jobs," said King.

Chad Burdette is one of those workers. For a little more than a year, he's worked at Jamestown Electroplating, fixing broken equipment and troubleshooting electrical and mechanical problems.

He's a recent ITM program graduate and says it has given him the confidence to succeed in the workplace.

"[I'm] extremely grateful. I was able to branch out to learn a lot more. Almost everything that I encountered in the class, I have encountered here as well, so that's been a big help," said Chad Burdette, maintenance technician at Jamestown Electroplating.

It will be a big help for Andrea too, complete with a newly renovated training space which she says will help meet her goals.

"[I wanted to] prove to myself that I could do it. Give you a better outlook on life and a different skill you never knew you had," said Andrea.

The class will be offered again this summer and in the fall.

JCC leaders say the programs offered are entry to mid-level, as they work to connect graduates with employers to offer meaningful employment.

The college's Building Automation Systems program begins this summer.