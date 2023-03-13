LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The Port of Los Angeles announced Monday it is accepting applications for its 2023 summer internship program after a three-year hiatus.

College-enrolled student interns who participate in the program gain hands-on experience working at the port, according to a statement from the port. Student interns will be given assignment opportunities in different fields such as engineering, marketing, real estate and more.

The program is open to current undergraduate and graduate students who are interested in on-the-job skill building and networking. The 10-week program begins June 5 and runs through Aug. 11. Interns may work up to 40 hours per week and should be available to work on-site at the Port of Los Angeles Administration building, or port facilities in San Pedro or Wilmington, Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Summer interns earn between $18.42 and $22.91 an hour, based on their specific assignment. Applications will be accepted through March 31.

The application website can be found here.