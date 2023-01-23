As the recreational marijuana industry in New York grows, colleges are developing programs to help fill the workforce.

Onondaga Community College has announced the launch of its Cannabis Hub which will offer certificate programs in three areas:

Cultivation science

Dispensary training

Cannabis extraction

The classes will be offered entirely online at each student's own pace.

"If we see an employer needs workers or we see an opportunity to educate students and put them in a position to enter into a rewarding career, we figure out the best way to help everyone," said OCC President Warren Hilton.

OCC leaders worked on developing the program in partnership with the Cleveland School of Cannabis in Ohio.

Last year Gov. Kathy Hochul announced New York would send $5 million in grant funding to public college campuses to help create credential programs or course offerings meant to boost employment in the cannabis industry in New York.