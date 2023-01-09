Hawaiian Airlines has established a new scholarship fund for Hawaii students to pursue careers in information technology, the airline announced on Monday. The $100,000 fund is in partnership with Arizona State University’s W. P. Carey School of Business.

The Hawaiian Airlines New Horizons Scholarship will award $10,000 each year for up to two undergraduate students enrolled in the school’s Information Systems program.

“Information technology touches every aspect of Hawaiian Airlines. We will continue to grow our technology team with a focus on improving our operations and the guest experience,” said John Jacobi, senior vice president and chief information officer at Hawaiian Airlines.

Hawaiian has nonstop flights between Phoenix and Honolulu, and in 2020, it opened a Technology Center in Tempe. This partnership offers a school-to-career pipeline and includes a summer internship program.

The one-year scholarship, which begins in the fall 2023 semester, will be open to juniors and seniors carrying a 3.0 GPA or higher and whose primary residence is in Hawaii.

“We are incredibly grateful for this new scholarship to support our students from Hawaii in partnership with Hawaiian Airlines,” said Ohad Kadan, dean of the W. P. Carey School of Business. “This partnership aligns well with our vision of providing access to excellent and innovative business education.”

As part of Hawaiian’s more than 7,000 workforce, the IT team comprises nearly 300 employees, including software engineers, database managers and business analysts.

“We are delighted to partner with Arizona State’s exceptional IT program and offer Hawaii students a unique opportunity to succeed in this exciting field,” Jacobi said. “Of course, we also hope graduates will consider building a career right here at home with our airline.”

Applications for the scholarship must be submitted by Feb. 1, 2023.