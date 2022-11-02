BRIGHTON, N.Y. — Billionaire Tom Golisano has always meant business. On Wednesday, he'll express that in a new way.
Golisano will announce plans to open a new business school in the Rochester area.
His name and investment are already part of the RIT College of Computing and Information Sciences, Institute of Sustainability and Cybersecurity Hall.
This new effort is set to open in a former Paychex office on Sawgrass Drive in Brighton.
The Paychex founder and philanthropist is also a contributor to Roberts Wesleyan College, which is in the midst of building the new Golisano Community Engagement Center. The Golisano name also adorns the college's library.
Golisano has given more than $330 million to hospitals, charities and other groups across the region.